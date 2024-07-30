Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,259,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,856,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a PE ratio of -496.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

