Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 161.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.82.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.9 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,612. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average of $273.29. The firm has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.