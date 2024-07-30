Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 3.5 %

ETN traded down $10.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.33. 3,417,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.51. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

