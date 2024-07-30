Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 285,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 64,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.43. 1,484,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $110.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

