Waverly Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 190,426 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. 903,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,822. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

