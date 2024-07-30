Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 173.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,989,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,913,000 after buying an additional 155,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,695,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,259,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after buying an additional 314,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,742,000 after buying an additional 628,889 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 59,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,630. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $122.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.16.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

