Waterford Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Waterford Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 744,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,881. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $51.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

