Waterford Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waterford Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,265,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,792,881. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

