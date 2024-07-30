Waterford Advisors LLC Buys 13,022 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of REET traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.54. 345,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,750. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

