Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.89. 18,547,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 27,875,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 213,149 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

