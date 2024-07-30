Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $139.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.18. 1,300,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,269,680. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $169.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

