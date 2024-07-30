Visteon (VC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC):

7/26/2024 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $142.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Visteon had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $137.00.

7/12/2024 – Visteon was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $144.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of VC stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 147,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,151. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $159.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $1,443,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 132,566.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 35.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 117,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Visteon by 85.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

