Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.