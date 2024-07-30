Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $460.30.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $498.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $503.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,128 shares of company stock worth $22,839,005. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,196,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.8% in the second quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.