VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 3,684 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.96. 734,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,296. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in VeriSign by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

