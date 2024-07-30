Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Short Interest Update

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Veris Residential Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRE stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veris Residential will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.00%.

In related news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 417.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VRE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

View Our Latest Report on VRE

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.