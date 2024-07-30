Verasity 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.73 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. Verasity has a total market cap of $33.57 million and $4.73 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.