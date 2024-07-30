Velas Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Velas has a market cap of $18.68 million and approximately $829,991.63 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00040440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,617,181,539 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

