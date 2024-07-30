Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $56.68 and last traded at $54.37, with a volume of 1311722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 254,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,636,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,517,000 after acquiring an additional 133,109 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $2,776,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 38,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 305,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after buying an additional 32,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 12.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

