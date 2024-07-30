Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS traded up $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. 2,466,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,751. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $56.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

