Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 305,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 836,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $167.22. 771,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $168.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

