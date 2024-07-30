Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after acquiring an additional 167,767 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

VXUS remained flat at $60.85 on Tuesday. 1,515,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,114. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

