Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.93

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.93 and last traded at $90.77, with a volume of 2647018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 59,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 370,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

