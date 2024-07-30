Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.11. 104,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,759. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.74. The firm has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

