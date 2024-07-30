Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $56,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

VGK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.86. 2,745,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,197. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

