UWM (UWMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
UWM Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 358,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.27 million, a P/E ratio of 274.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. UWM has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.35.
UWM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on UWMC
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UWM
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Aerospace Stock Fires Up a Solid EPS Beat and Raises Guidance
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Pharma Stock Cuts Earnings Outlook: Still a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.