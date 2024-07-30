UWM (UWMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 358,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.27 million, a P/E ratio of 274.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. UWM has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

