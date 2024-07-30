USDX [Kava] Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $290,984.57 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $89.82 million and $290,984.57 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,342.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.61 or 0.00655108 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00078272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000148 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.7966649 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $290,639.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

