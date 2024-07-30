US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
XBIL opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $50.30.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2186 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
