Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.00.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $217.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.51. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $219.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

