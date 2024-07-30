United Fire Group (UFCS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Fire Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 5,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.75%.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,463,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFCS. StockNews.com cut shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Monday, April 1st.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

