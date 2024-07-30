UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.78

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.78 and last traded at $99.37, with a volume of 179045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,599,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,242 over the last three months. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

