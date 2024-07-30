Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.0948 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and $882,715.29 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,712.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.19 or 0.00662261 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00044046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00077987 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009193 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09892668 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $973,812.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

