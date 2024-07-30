UBS Group Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,350.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DECK. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,040.13.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $921.22 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $484.02 and a 52-week high of $1,106.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $971.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $894.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,242.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 116.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.