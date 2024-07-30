UBS Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $224.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.03. 9,100,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,207,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.27 and its 200-day moving average is $179.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

