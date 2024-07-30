Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UBER. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.97.

UBER traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,857,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,775,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

