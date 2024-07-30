Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Boosted by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,450,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,332 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,541,000 after purchasing an additional 606,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.91. 1,268,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

