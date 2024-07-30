Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,801 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.26% of Tyler Technologies worth $226,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 179.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $574.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,258. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.42. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $593.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,137,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,740 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

