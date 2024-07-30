Tutor Perini (TPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 100,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $531,333.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,411,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,475,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,728 shares of company stock worth $4,870,217. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TPC shares. UBS Group raised Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

