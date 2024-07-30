Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 305,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 692,841 shares.The stock last traded at $37.30 and had previously closed at $35.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Trupanion Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $144,586. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Trupanion by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

