TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Plans Dividend of $0.20

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERNZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

