TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $138.23 million and $17.13 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,956,974 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,154,955,197.238609 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.12303435 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $18,478,092.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

