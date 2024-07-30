Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.55% of Triumph Financial worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Triumph Financial stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $95.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

