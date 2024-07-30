Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $66.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Trimble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Trimble by 4.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

