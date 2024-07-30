Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.55

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

About Travis Perkins

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69.

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.