Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 195,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,574. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $750.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

