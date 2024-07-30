Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 524,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,460. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

