TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $790,822,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,884,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $32.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,268.76. 23,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,864. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,295.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,225.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

