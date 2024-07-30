Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.25

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.25 and last traded at C$16.22, with a volume of 13210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Transcontinental

Transcontinental Stock Up 0.2 %

Transcontinental Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.