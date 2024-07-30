Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 133,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the typical volume of 103,693 call options.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.66. 21,563,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,392,310. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.