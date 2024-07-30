Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Down 1.3%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.91 and last traded at $91.01. 429,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,098,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 222.21, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after buying an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

